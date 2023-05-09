Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 1st leg | 9 May 2023

Real Madrid v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 1st leg | 9 May 2023

Real Madrid v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 1st leg | 9 May 2023
BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show Matchday 34 | 7 May 2023

Real Madrid v Manchester City (Kick-off 8.00pm). Coverage of the semi-final first-leg clash from Bernabeu, in a repeat of last year’s semi-finals. The home side were 4-3 down going into the second-leg at home, but two late Rodrygo goals forced the game into extra-time. Karim Benzema’s penalty in the first half of extra-time saw the turnaround completed, and stopped the Sky Blues reaching their second successive final.

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show Matchday 34 | 7 May 2023

