Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023

Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023

Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2-0) | Benzema and Asensio strike in Madrid! | Champions League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Real Madrid v Chelsea – All the action from the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Bernabeu. Real are the reigning champions and prevailed 6-2 on aggregate against last season’s runners-up Liverpool in the previous round. The Blues have endured a difficult campaign so far domestically, but produced a good second-leg display at Stamford Bridge to overcome Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16

Previous Video
Door is open… we have to KICK it open further! | Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Frank Lampard

Door is open… we have to KICK it open further! | Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Frank Lampard

Next Video
Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2-0) | Benzema and Asensio strike in Madrid! | Champions League Highlights

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2-0) | Benzema and Asensio strike in Madrid! | Champions League Highlights

Related videos

Top