Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023

Real Madrid v Chelsea – All the action from the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Bernabeu. Real are the reigning champions and prevailed 6-2 on aggregate against last season’s runners-up Liverpool in the previous round. The Blues have endured a difficult campaign so far domestically, but produced a good second-leg display at Stamford Bridge to overcome Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16