Door is open… we have to KICK it open further! | Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Frank Lampard

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:01 – Big challenge in second leg but the door is open but it’s up to us whether we want to kick it open or not. We have to believe this is possible.

1:08 – Five at the back? Had different things to consider. Vinicius one v one is a problem for any team. We could have had more control of the game.

2:17 – Special night at the Bridge? We have to believe, absolutely. We’re realistic, I’ve been involved in games that have changed. We’re in a different place now.

3:22 – Raheem and Joao Felix found it tough. They are both big talents. Our approach has to be a balanced one in the second leg.

4:36 – We do a lot of work in the last third on the training pitch. Last bit is confidence but we have to keep working and something can change. No player doesn’t want to score a goal.

5:59 – Second goal was not a tactical issue. We were not switched on. We were not ready like we should have been. It’s a big disappointment, we shouldn’t concede in that moment.

6:48 – My future? One game won’t change my future, I’m here until the end of the season. I’m not thinking what might happen in the summer.

