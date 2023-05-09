Preview: Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League semi-final 1st Leg | 9 May 2023

A mouth-watering tie in the semis 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/4jFTO9DnX7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023

A mouthwatering Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City kicks off tonight. Two of the best attacking teams in Europe face off in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday with Manchester City’s record-breaking Erling Haaland going against Real Madrid’s red-hot attacking trio of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid team news

Ferland Mendy is missing for Madrid, while Eder Militao is suspended. In his place, David Alaba will partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence with Eduardo Camavinga at left-back.

Luka Modric looks set to win his race to start in midfield following a hamstring injury, alongside Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos. Copa del Rey final hero Rodryo should be given the nod in attack alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City team news:

Pep's #UCL preview 🗣️ Real Madrid 🅰️🔜 Watch live 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 8, 2023

Man city will be without Nathan Ake as the Dutchman has not travelled to Spain due to a calf issue. In more positive news, City welcomed back Kevin De Bruyne for the win on Saturday in a major boost for Guardiola.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland