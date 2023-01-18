Preview: Crystal Palace v Manchester United – 18 January 2023

Preview: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace team news:

Anderson joins long-term absentees James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson in the infirmary, but Vieira has no other concerns to work around for Wednesday, where Wilfried Zaha will line up from the off against his former employers.

Zaha has already scored three Premier League goals against Man United and could set a new record for players to have previously played for the 20-time English champions with a fourth, while Andersen’s place in the backline should be filled by James Tomkins.

Manchester United team news:

Man United did not come out of their clash with Man City unscathed either, as Anthony Martial had to come off at half time with an unspecified issue, while Marcus Rashford took a whack to the hip but managed to carry on until stoppage time.

Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho remain out of contention for the visitors, who are also unlikely to have Diogo Dalot back from a hamstring injury just yet, meaning that a start for ex-Eagles right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be in order.

Antony can expect a recall to the frontline if Martial’s latest problem renders him unavailable, while Lisandro Martinez was again restricted to a substitute outing in the derby as he builds up his fitness following the World Cup, but the Argentine ought to come into contention for a start here.

Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst should also come into contention for his full debut with Martial a doubt, but the Dutchman will likely be named on the bench here.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford