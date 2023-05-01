Preview: Arsenal v Chelsea | 2 May 2023

Arsenal take on a Chelsea side on a run of five-straight defeats as they look to restart their challenge to win the Premier League tonight.

"It is a London derby and they have something to prove, and we have something to prove. The atmosphere is going to be incredible to play in that stadium and we are going to have to be at our best again."



Arsenal team news:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of the defeat by Manchester City that William Saliba was unlikely to return from a back injury against Chelsea.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out with knee problems.

Chelsea team news:

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, who has also been nursing a knee issue, could be available on Tuesday.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s hamstring injury will be assessed, while Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Mason Mount and Armando Broja are all sidelined.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Jesus

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Gallagher; Felix, Havertz, Sterling