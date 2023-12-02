Home Pre-match PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (H)
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester United to St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC
Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited
Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en
TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?
Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/

Previous Video
Onana is the 2nd BEST keeper in the league, claims Ten Hag ahead of Newcastle vs Man United! 👀🧤

Onana is the 2nd BEST keeper in the league, claims Ten Hag ahead of Newcastle vs Man United! 👀🧤

Next Video
NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15

Related videos

Top