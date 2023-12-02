Home News and Interviews NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V EVERTON | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 15
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta looks ahead to Wolves | Team news, sin bins, Kai Havertzs form

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Sean Dyche faces the media on Thursday at 1.45pm GMT at Finch Farm ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Find out the latest team news – who’s fit and who isn’t by tuning in and watching live.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#Everton #NFOEVE

Previous Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Manchester United (H)

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta looks ahead to Wolves | Team news, sin bins, Kai Havertzs form

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta looks ahead to Wolves | Team news, sin bins, Kai Havertzs form

Related videos

Top