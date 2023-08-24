Home Pre-match PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (H)
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

THE MAKING OF JOHN STONES | Watch The Pep Effect on City+

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Sunday’s visit of Liverpool to St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC
Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited
Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en
TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?
Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/

Previous Video
TRAINING | Behind-the-scenes at Cobham ahead of Luton Town | Premier League 2023/24

TRAINING | Behind-the-scenes at Cobham ahead of Luton Town | Premier League 2023/24

Next Video
THE MAKING OF JOHN STONES | Watch The Pep Effect on City+

THE MAKING OF JOHN STONES | Watch The Pep Effect on City+

Related videos

Top