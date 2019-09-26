Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World – Leeds United Special | The Wait Is Over
Premier League World – Leeds United Special | The Wait Is Over
Following 16 years of heartache, Premier League football will return to Elland Road this season. A club with such rich history and huge fanbase, take a look at what it means to the city and its supporters.

