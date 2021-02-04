Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World – 4 February 2021
Premier League World – 4 February 2021
Premier League World – 4 February 2021

This week, Chelsea’s new head coach Thomas Tuchel lays out his masterplan to get Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League. We also sit down with Phil Foden and Gary Cahill.

