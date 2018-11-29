Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World – 29th November 2018
Premier League World – 29th November 2018
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show | Wednesday 28th November 2018

Premier League World
Matthew Upson guides us through his 19-year Premier League career and Craig Gordon opens up about his injury-hit season with Sunderland and how he struggled to bounce back.

