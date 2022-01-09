Premier League transfer news and rumours – 9 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday’s national newspapers…
- Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Adama Traore, with a view to converting the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger into a right wing-back (Sunday Times).
- Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to sign Aaron Ramsey and bring the Welshman back to the Emirates (The Sun on Sunday).
- Mikel Arteta has ruled out signing the former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, despite being short in that area of the team. But he has hinted that new signings could be on their way to the Emirates this month (Sunday Times).
- Newcastle United are holding talks with Monaco over a move for centre-back Benoit Badiashile (Mail on Sunday).
- Liverpool will block any approaches they receive this month for Divock Origi, reports claim – despite already identifying his replacement (Sunday Express).
- Barcelona are set to meet with Sergino Dest and his representatives to discuss their transfer plans with Chelsea waiting in the wings (Sunday Express).
- Boubacar Kamara wants a £150,000-a-week deal from his next club after West Ham joined Newcastle in the fight to sign him (The Sun on Sunday).
- Celtic have signed Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers for £125,000. The 18-year-old striker has signed a five-year deal at Parkhead.
🆕✍️ #CelticFC is delighted to announce that 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑲𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒚 will be joining Celtic from @sligorovers on a 5-year contract subject to usual conditions and international clearance.🍀🇮🇪#WelcomeJohnny pic.twitter.com/wwZQXL2W6m
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2022
- Crystal Palace will block Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to French club Saint-Etienne until they sign another new striker (The Sun on Sunday).
- Leicester have joined the host of clubs considering a January swoop for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell (The Sun on Sunday).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United (Mail on Sunday).
- Paul Pogba has moved to dismiss reports he has been offered a new Manchester United deal worth £500,000-per-week (Mail on Sunday).
- Ralf Rangnick is stunned by the state he has found Man Utd in and is concerned by how badly his side are misfiring right now (Mail on Sunday).
- Ralf Rangnick looks like he will be unable to lure Erling Haaland to Manchester United despite initial plans to do so (Sunday Mirror).
- Man Utd are ready to send Swedish starlet Anthony Elanga out on loan to the Championship (The Sun on Sunday).
- Birmingham City are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo (Sunday Mirror).