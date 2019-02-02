Premier League Tonight – Saturday 2 February 2019
Jake Humphrey is joined by Owen Hargreaves, Harry Redknapp and John Hartson to review Saturday’s games, including Tottenham v Newcastle, Everton v Wolves and Brighton v Watford.