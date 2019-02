BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium and Burnley v Southampton at Turf Moor. The Magpies were looking to cause an upset and boost their chances of avoiding relegation, which was also on the minds of the Clarets and Saints in their crucial encounter. With analysis from Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video