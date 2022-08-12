Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League Team Talks – 12 August 2022

Premier League Team Talks – 12 August 2022

Premier League Team Talks
Join the team as they tackle all the major talking points as the players and the managers have their say ahead of the weekend action.

Previous Video
If we WIN, we’re in the Champions League! | Mikel Arteta | Tottenham v Arsenal

Arsenal vs Leicester: Mikel Arteta pre-match press conference

Next Video
premier league preview 2022-23

Premier League Preview – 12 August 2022

Related videos

Top