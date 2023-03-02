Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League Stories | Tottenham Academy

Premier League Stories | Tottenham Academy

Premier League Stories | Tottenham Academy
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Lautaro Martinez hits the 14-goal mark | Every Goal | Round 25 | Serie A 2022/23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

We go behind-the-scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy, taking a look at Jermain Defoe and Yaya Toure’s new roles at the club, with a focus on Spurs’ rich history of the diversity of their coaches, and the values that this instils in all aspects of the club and the academy.

Previous Video
Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – Highlights | UEFA Champions League Last 16 2nd Leg

Next Video
Lautaro Martinez hits the 14-goal mark | Every Goal | Round 25 | Serie A 2022/23

Lautaro Martinez hits the 14-goal mark | Every Goal | Round 25 | Serie A 2022/23

Related videos

Top