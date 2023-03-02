Premier League Stories | Tottenham Academy

We go behind-the-scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy, taking a look at Jermain Defoe and Yaya Toure’s new roles at the club, with a focus on Spurs’ rich history of the diversity of their coaches, and the values that this instils in all aspects of the club and the academy.
