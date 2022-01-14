Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League Skills Mix 2021 ft. Mohamed Salah Solo Goals v Watford & Man City

A compilation of the best tricks and skills performed in the Premier League throughout 2021. This video features Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United), Raphinha (Leeds United), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and more!

