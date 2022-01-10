Premier League: Latest transfer news and rumours – 10 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…
- Leicester have joined the transfer war for £15m-rated Norwich ace Todd Cantwell with Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Leeds and Roma also keeping tabs on the midfielder (The Sun).
- Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes slammed rumours linking him with a transfer to Barcelona (The Sun).
- Newcastle United are holding talks with Monaco over a move for £35m-rated centre-back Benoit Badiashile (Daily Mail).
- Tottenham are looking to offer around £18m for Wolves winger Adama Traore (Daily Mail).
- AC Milan are showing interest in a loan for Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga (Daily Mail).
- Leeds United are in discussions over a new contract for midfielder Adam Forshaw and remain in the market for another midfielder on loan but Ross Barkley is looking to stay at Chelsea as it stands (Daily Mail).
- Edinson Cavani, whom Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing, has informed Ralf Rangnick he will not depart Manchester United during this transfer window (The Guardian).
- Ben White has sung the praises of Arsenal teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu and potentially ended the Gunners pursuit of former Brighton teammate Tariq Lamptey in the process (Daily Mirror).
- Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made a move for Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith (The Scottish Sun).
- Bournemouth are talking over a £1m move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, who also has interest from Rangers (Daily Mail).