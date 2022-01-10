WHERE Africa‘s best footballers come from | AFCON 2021

African Football? There’s no such thing! During AFCON 2021 (aka 22) you’ll see football styles as contrasting as the Sahara Desert and the Victoria Falls, as diverse as Berber and Bantu love songs, and yes, as different as the football skills of Mohamed Salah and Édouard Mendy. Long ago, when Sebastian Saam of Kick off! was stuck in northern Niger, he didn’t even call his parents. Today he can’t stop talking about this great continent and its football. Have fun listening :).

Report: Sebastian Saam

Camera and edit: Cem Bahadir Mete

ـــــ

DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!

▸ subscribe: https://goo.gl/Y799RK

▸ help us create subtitles: https://goo.gl/fz2L61

▸ our channel: http://youtube.com/dwkickoff

More football stories here:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/dw.kickoff

Twitter: http://twitter.com/dw_sports

Website: http://dw.com/sports

We kindly ask viewers to read and stick to the DW netiquette policy on our channel: https://p.dw.com/p/MF1G