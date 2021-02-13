Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League Defenders’ First & Last Goals
Premier League Defenders’ First & Last Goals
Premier League Weekend Warm-Up – 12 February 2021

A compilation of defenders’ first and last goals scored in the Premier League featuring Rio Ferdinand (West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Jamie Carragher (Liverpool), Sol Campbell (Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle United) and more!

