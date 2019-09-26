Premier League 2019-2020 – Greatest goals Part 1
Premier League 2019-2020 – Greatest goals Part 1
A compilation of the greatest goals scored in the 2019/20 season of the Premier League. This video features a spectacular solo goal scored by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, a wonderful long-range Jamie Vardy lob, a delicious chip scored by Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and more!
Also included in this video: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) and more.