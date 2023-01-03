Premier League 1-TO-11 – Alan Shearer IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 5 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 00:08 Welcome Badiashile! 42.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 4 January 2023 652 icon Watch LaterAdded 06:01 Are Arsenal or Chelsea the better fit for Mykhaylo Mudryk? 123.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:10 We Stood Up To The Challenge | Leeds 2-2 West Ham | Łukasz Fabiański | Post Match Reaction 2.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Leeds United v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 4 January 2023 602 icon Watch LaterAdded Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 4 January 2023 1K