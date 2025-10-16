Premer League: The Breakdown – TNT | 16 October 2025
With the Premier League on hold due to an international break The Breakdown team, Darren Fletcher, Joe Cole, Ally McCoist, Joe Hart and Owen Hargreaves take a look at the season so far, teams who are doing well, teams who aren’t, player performances and favourites to win the league.
00:00 – Intro
00:43 – International breaks
01:37 – Predictions before the season started
02:50 – Arsenal’s defensive excellence
03:10 – Arsenal fixing goalscoring issues
03:50 – David Raya performances
04:40 – Arsenal’s team rotation and depth
07:11 – Liverpool defensive woes and not getting Marc Guehi
08:36 – Does Arne Slot know how to handle Liverpool’s difficult moment
09:55 – Mo Salah’s drop in form
10:35 – Isak and Ekitike dilemma
11:20 – How do Man City compare to Liverpool and Arsenal
13:37 – Man City need Rodri to win the league
14:09 – Haaland performing at a high level
15:12 – Chelsea and Tottenham
18:40 – Man United analysis
20:43 – Crystal Palace and Bournemouth
22:05 – Leeds, Sunderland & Burnley look like they can stay up
22:52 – Outro
