Premer League: The Breakdown – TNT | 16 October 2025

With the Premier League on hold due to an international break The Breakdown team, Darren Fletcher, Joe Cole, Ally McCoist, Joe Hart and Owen Hargreaves take a look at the season so far, teams who are doing well, teams who aren’t, player performances and favourites to win the league.

00:00 – Intro

00:43 – International breaks

01:37 – Predictions before the season started

02:50 – Arsenal’s defensive excellence

03:10 – Arsenal fixing goalscoring issues

03:50 – David Raya performances

04:40 – Arsenal’s team rotation and depth

07:11 – Liverpool defensive woes and not getting Marc Guehi

08:36 – Does Arne Slot know how to handle Liverpool’s difficult moment

09:55 – Mo Salah’s drop in form

10:35 – Isak and Ekitike dilemma

11:20 – How do Man City compare to Liverpool and Arsenal

13:37 – Man City need Rodri to win the league

14:09 – Haaland performing at a high level

15:12 – Chelsea and Tottenham

18:40 – Man United analysis

20:43 – Crystal Palace and Bournemouth

22:05 – Leeds, Sunderland & Burnley look like they can stay up

22:52 – Outro

