Man United’s Downfall After Fergie & Roy’s Ryder Cup Rage! | Stick to Football EP 98

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by ARNE.

In this episode, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright are still soaking up the sun in Rome, delivering one of the funniest episodes yet.

The team start by looking back at life after football, with Wrighty heading into showbiz while Roy, Carra and Gary stayed in the game through management and punditry. How did each of them find their path, and what challenges did they face along the way?

The conversation then turns to Manchester United, revisiting the moment Sir Alex Ferguson announced his departure from the club. Could United have done more to stay on track, and was David Moyes really given enough time to succeed one of football’s greatest managers?

Attention then shifts to the modern game as the panel reveal one thing they would remove from football, from long throw-ins to offsides, everyone has their say.

Golf then takes centre stage, with Wrighty and Roy going head-to-head over the Ryder Cup. While Wrighty loved every minute of it, Roy was far from impressed.

To finish, the team answer a few lighter questions, from music and food to films, including one big debate: which movie does everyone love that you just don’t get?

00:00 Intro

06:28 The Challenges of Transitioning from Football

12:40 The Impact of Media Criticism

15:43 Advice for Retiring Players

30:19 Man United’s Decline Post Fergie

40:19 You Thing to Change in Football

49:20 Ryder Cup Controversies

55:39 Unpopular Opinions

