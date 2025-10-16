Rio Ferdinand meets Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is the latest guest who sits down with Rio to show a different side of them that’s not been seen before on camera.

He picks out two English midfielders that he’d love to go toe-to-toe with and details all of the reasons why the national side weren’t successful during his time as an international footballer.

The Liverpool and England legend is honest about what went wrong whilst managing Aston Villa and also analyses some of the recruitment decisions taken by the Liverpool hierarchy when he was there as a player which he says the club got “badly wrong”.

There’s amazing insight into what drove his ability to wrestle control of games, candid reflections on negative moments from his career and he carefully analyses some of the highest profile midfielders he played with and against including Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Xabi Alonso.

And, he gives his say about the debate that former team mate Michael Owen sparked on a previous episode – who’s better between him and Wayne Rooney.

00:01:59 – Michael Owen: The “Nasty Piece of Work” & Rooney Comparison

00:05:02 – The Midfield Triumvirate: Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes

00:07:07 – England’s Golden Generation Failure: “Egotistical Losers”

00:13:58 – Breaking into the First Team & The Captaincy Feeling

00:19:15 – Analyzing Keane & Vieira: The Best All-Round Midfielder

00:23:25 – The Modern Game: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham & Yaya Touré

00:26:46 – Paul Scholes Would Be the Best Today

00:30:26 – Recruitment Mistakes: Anelka vs. El Hadji Diouf

00:33:18 – The Liverpool vs. Man Utd Rivalry & Rafa’s Rant

00:38:08 – The Most Memorable Moment: The Fear of Losing & Istanbul

00:41:59 – The Emotional Toll: Dealing with Setbacks (The Slip)

00:44:40 – The Journey into Management & Aston Villa Struggles

00:51:39 – Xabi Alonso: Player to Coach & The Trent to Real Madrid Debate

00:56:37 – The Enduring Love for Liverpool & Outro

