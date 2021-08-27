Home TV Show News and Interviews Predicting the impact of EVERY Premier League clubs transfers | Saturday Social ft Thogden & Nicole

Predicting the impact of EVERY Premier League clubs transfers | Saturday Social ft Thogden & Nicole

Predicting the impact of EVERY Premier League clubs transfers | Saturday Social ft Thogden & Nicole
Smithy and Joe are joined by Thogden and Nicole Holliday on this week’s Saturday Social. After the transfer window slammed shut this week, we take a look at all 20 Premier League clubs and predict the impact of each teams transfer window.
