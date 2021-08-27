Predicting the impact of EVERY Premier League clubs transfers | Saturday Social ft Thogden & Nicole

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122

Smithy and Joe are joined by Thogden and Nicole Holliday on this week’s Saturday Social. After the transfer window slammed shut this week, we take a look at all 20 Premier League clubs and predict the impact of each teams transfer window.

#SaturdaySocial #Thogden #SkySports

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1