PL Stories: Gilberto Silva | PL Originals
Arsenal legend and Invincible Gilberto Silva takes us back to winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, his early years at Arsenal and his first footballing steps in a small Brazilian town before he shines light on the ever-famous Invincibles season with the help of Ray Parlour, Thierry Henry, Martin Keown, Patrick Vieira and none other than Arsene Wenger. Gilberto charts his personal and professional highs and lows.
PL Stories: Gilberto Silva | PL Originals