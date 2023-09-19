Home Leagues Premier League - EPL PL Stories: Gilberto Silva

Arsenal legend and Invincible Gilberto Silva takes us back to winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, his early years at Arsenal and his first footballing steps in a small Brazilian town before he shines light on the ever-famous Invincibles season with the help of Ray Parlour, Thierry Henry, Martin Keown, Patrick Vieira and none other than Arsene Wenger. Gilberto charts his personal and professional highs and lows.

