PEP GUARDIOLA EXPECTING ‘THE BEST WEST HAM’ | West Ham vs Man City | Managers preview

Pep Guardiola says he expects nothing less than West Ham United to be at their very best on Sunday.

After a long run of success against the Hammers – 10 wins in succession between 2016 and 2020 – the East London side have found a formula to make life difficult for City over the past two seasons.

The last two visits to the London Stadium ended in draws (though in October 2021 the hosts won in the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out), and the last two clashes at the Etihad have been hard-fought 2-1 wins for City.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.