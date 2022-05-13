93:20 | THE ULTIMATE PREMIER LEAGUE FINALE | Full Length Documentary Feature Film!

A documentary celebrating the 10th anniversary of Manchester City’s maiden Premier League triumph and the iconic 93:20 goal from Sergio Aguero that sealed it is now available to watch.

93:20 | The ultimate Premier League finale provides the definitive account of an end of season run in like no other.

Having led the Premier League for much of the 2011/12 season, City’s form suddenly collapsed and with six matches left to play, we trailed Manchester United by eight points.

A 1-0 defeat away at Arsenal appeared to signal the end of Roberto Mancini’s side’s title hopes, but what followed was the most dramatic end to a Premier League season in history.

City won all six matches to take the trophy on goal difference, with Aguero’s goal against Queens Park Rangers deep into injury time on the final day sealing the Club’s first league title in 44 years.

Aguero’s strike remains an iconic moment, one which has transcended football and entered the pantheon of great sporting occasions.

Now, the latest offering from City Studios charts those remarkable final weeks of the season in epic detail, with contributions from the likes of Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Roberto Mancini, Carlos Tevez, Mario Balotelli and Aguero himself.

This is the story of the ultimate Premier League finale told by those who made it happen.

