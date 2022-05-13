Home Cup Games FA Cup History Makers: The Story Of Leicester Citys FA Cup Glory! Full Film

Leicester City is delighted to bring you it’s latest feature – History Makers: The Story Of Leicester City’s FA Cup Glory, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of a triumphant moment in our Football Club’s history.

The feature includes some of the key figures –Brendan Rodgers, Youri Tielemans, Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Jamie Vardy and Luke Thomas – as well as contributions from members of the Blue Army who were there on that glorious afternoon beneath Wembley’s iconic arch.

Four-time losers in finals of bygone eras, City fans were delighted at the full-time whistle as Rodgers’ side emerged as 1-0 victors over Chelsea – with several dramatic moments, including a last-gasp disallowed goal for the Blues, along the way in the capital.

