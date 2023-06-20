Home News and Interviews Pep Guardiola denies Manchester Citys interest in Kylian Mbappe

Pep Guardiola denies Manchester Citys interest in Kylian Mbappe

Pep Guardiola has claimed Manchester City are not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has not re-signed with his current club, PSG, his contract expires in 2024.

