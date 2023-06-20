Home News and Interviews West Ham reject Arsenals £90m bid for Declan Rice

Arsenal have had their second bid for Declan Rice worth £90m rejected by West Ham.

The fee, which would have been a club-record for Arsenal, was understood to be £75m guaranteed plus £15m in add-ons.

