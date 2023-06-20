Christopher Nkunku – Magical Skills & Goals

Enjoy Christopher Nkunku’s genious skills and goals!

In Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku has developed into a superstar, known for his exceptional skills and spectacular goals. His dribbling excites fans and strikers fear into the opposition. The Frenchman is a magician on the ball and the most potent weapon in Leipzig’s attack. Now he joins FC Chelsea! Which action did you find the most spectacular? Let us know in the comments.

