Pep Guardiola breaks down into tears speaking about Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City
Pep Guardiola speaks exclusively to Sky Sports following Manchester City’s Premier League title win, where he broke down into tears discussing Sergio Aguero’s departure from the club.