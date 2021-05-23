Inter vs Udinese Full Match – Serie A | 23 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Pep Guardiola breaks down into tears speaking about Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
237 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Inter vs Udinese Full Match – Serie A | 23 May 2021
A San Siro festa scudetto: l’Inter vince contro l’Udinese | Serie A TIM
Inter puts the icing on the cake with a beautiful free-flowing football leaving 4 goals on the scoreboard. Goals from Ashley Young, Lautaro, Eriksen, Perišić, Lukaku and Pereyra | Serie A TIM