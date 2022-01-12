Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Paul Scholes, Xavi & Andrea Pirlo: BENCH, START OR DROP?! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Paul Scholes, Xavi & Andrea Pirlo: BENCH, START OR DROP?! | ESPN FC Extra Time
Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Ian Darke and Julien Laurens are on the latest Tuesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your pressing questions from social media.
0:00 Who is a better fit for Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong or Declan Rice?
1:55 Bench, drop & start one: Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes and Xavi.
4:35 Worst flight experiences.
6:50 How does Juls handle Gab Marcotti with all his latest excitement on the Gab & Juls podcast?
8:40 To Sebi: why do American journalists ask if players ask their national team managers about their club transfers? #ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime

