Home Cup Games UEFA Super Cup Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – 2025 UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – 2025 UEFA Super Cup
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool in advanced talks with Parma for Giovanni Leoni 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Penalty if any Post match Full Coverage Full Coverage
UEFA Super CupFull Match ReplayTottenham Hotspur

Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – 2025 UEFA Super Cup

- LUD:

Action from the 2025 UEFA Super Cup as Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain face Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at Bluenergy Stadium.

Highlights show? You can find them on Review Show page.  Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video

Liverpool in advanced talks with Parma for Giovanni Leoni 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Top