BBC MOTD – UEFA Super Cup Highlights | 13 August 2025

BBC Match of the day MOTD

UEFA Super Cup Highlights

13 August 2025

Kelly Cates presents highlights of the UEFA Super Cup from Udine in Italy, where Champions League winners Paris St Germain face Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur. Analysis comes from Wayne Rooney, Danny Murphy and Julien Laurens.

