Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 16 April 2023

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United coverage of the Premier League match from The City Ground, as the home side face Eric ten Hag’s side looking for three important points to help them stay in the top flight. Forest haven’t beaten their visitors since December 1994, a run stretching back 10 games, and have already lost to the Red Devils three times this season, by an overall scoreline of 8-0
