Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 16 April 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Atletico Madrid v Almeria Full Match – La Liga | 16 April 2023 Next Video Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 16 April 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Sassuolo v Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 16 April 2023 155 icon Watch LaterAdded Atletico Madrid v Almeria Full Match – La Liga | 16 April 2023 191 icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 16 April 2023 465 icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 16 April 2023 422 icon Watch LaterAdded Cadiz v Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 15 April 2023 644 icon Watch LaterAdded Napoli v Hellas Verona Full Match – Serie A | 15 April 2023 653