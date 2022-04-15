Home TV Show News and Interviews NO EXCUSES: PEP GUARDIOLAS MESSAGE TO PLAYERS AHEAD OF SEMI-FINAL | Man City v Liverpool | FA Cup

Pep Guardiola admits the demands of Manchester City’s current schedule are difficult but says that cannot be used as an excuse ahead of our FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

The two teams meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, six days on from our thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League and just three days after both sides progressed to the last four of the Champions League.

