Home TV Show News and Interviews Newcastle’s signing Jamal Lewis – the first interview
Newcastle’s signing Jamal Lewis – the first interview
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
33 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Newcastle’s signing Jamal Lewis – the first interview

Jamal Lewis spoke to NUFC TV in his first interview following his move from Norwich City. The Northern Ireland international reflected on the whirlwind transfer and gave supporters an insight into what they can expect from him after he signed a five-year deal on Tyneside. Sign in or register to watch for free.

Previous Video
debruyne

PFA Player of the Year – Kevin de Bruyne

Next Video
Abdoulaye-Doucoure-08.09.20-010

ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW

Related videos

Top