Newcastle’s signing Jamal Lewis – the first interview
Jamal Lewis spoke to NUFC TV in his first interview following his move from Norwich City. The Northern Ireland international reflected on the whirlwind transfer and gave supporters an insight into what they can expect from him after he signed a five-year deal on Tyneside. Sign in or register to watch for free.