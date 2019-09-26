ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Everton’s new signing Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez interview
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
19 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW
Abdoulaye Doucoure has completed a transfer to Everton from Watford for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal until the end of June 2023 with a Club option for a fourth season.
The French midfielder, 27, becomes the Blues’ third major signing in four days following the arrivals of Brazil international Allan and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, both 29.