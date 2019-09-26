Home TV Show News and Interviews ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW
ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW
ABDOULAYE DOUCOURÉ SIGNS FOR EVERTON! | FIRST INTERVIEW

Abdoulaye Doucoure has completed a transfer to Everton from Watford for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal until the end of June 2023 with a Club option for a fourth season.

The French midfielder, 27, becomes the Blues’ third major signing in four days following the arrivals of Brazil international Allan and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, both 29.

