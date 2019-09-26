PFA Player of the Year – Kevin de Bruyne

You have already reported this video.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has won the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne beat last year’s winner Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Henderson and City team-mate Raheem Sterling to the award voted for by his fellow players.

The Belgian is the first Manchester City player to win the award since its inception at the end of the 1973-74 season.

“This is a big honour,” he said. “To be voted by your colleagues, competitors from other teams who you always play against on the field. That they vote for you for best player; it’s amazing.

“It’s maybe strange that I’m the first one at City, seeing all the good players who played there before and who are still playing. But it’s nice to represent the club.”

On Guardiola, he said: “He gives me a lot of freedom; I don’t know why, that’s just the way it goes between us.

“He knows in one way I will always put the team first and then obviously if I can help myself I’m going to do that. He trusts me completely.”

For the third consecutive year, the top award for the men’s category went to a player whose team did not win the Premier League title.

Reds pair Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were the past two winners and went on to lift the trophy last season, having come close in previous years.

De Bruyne, though, contributed a record-equalling 20 assists and scored 13 goals as Guardiola’s side came runners-up to Jurgen Klopp’s team last term.

England, meanwhile, scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Blues and prevented Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema claiming the women’s award twice in a row.

England also beat her Chelsea team-mates Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun, and Arsenal’s Kim Little.

“It’s a huge honour to be voted for by your fellow peers, so thank you to everyone who voted for me,” England said.

Alexander-Arnold won the men’s young player of the year award, ahead of Manchester United duo Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Teams of the year

Premier League team of the year: Nick Pope (Burnley), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk (both Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), David Silva (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).