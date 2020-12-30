Home Full Match Replay Newcastle United vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 30 December 2020
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 30 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Best Premier League goals of 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
372 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 30 December 2020

Newcastle United could stretch their lead above Liverpool to 11 points with victory over the Reds at the Sports Direct Arena.

Previous Video
la liga

Elche vs Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 30 December 2020

Next Video
best goal2020

Best Premier League goals of 2020

Related videos

Top