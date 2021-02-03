Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 2 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
28 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 2 February 2021
Newcastle host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at St James’ Park. Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over Palace since the 2013/14 campaign.