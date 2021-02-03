Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 February 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 February 2021
Manchester United vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 2 February 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 February 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, featuring Manchester United v Southampton, Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal and Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

