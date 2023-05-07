Newcastle United v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 7 May 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Watch April’s Premier League Goal of the Month contenders Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Watch April’s Premier League Goal of the Month contenders 204 icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid v Osasuna Full Match – Copa del Rey Final | 6 May 2023 594 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 6 May 2023 2K icon Watch LaterAdded Roma v Inter Full Match – Serie A | 6 May 2023 851 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 1.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 0.9K