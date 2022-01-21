Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool complete Luis Diaz transfer

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Newcastle have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m, the Magpies agreed a package of £33.3m plus around £6.5m in add-ons with the French club.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager

Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager

Next Video
Liverpool complete Luis Diaz transfer

Liverpool complete Luis Diaz transfer

Related videos

Top